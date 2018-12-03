TAMPA, Florida --The family of a missing Florida woman is desperate for answers after they believe she was abducted during her vacation.
Carla Stefaniak, 36, has not been seen since her birthday trip in Costa Rica last week with her sister-in-law.
Her sister-in-law flew home early and says Stefaniak decided to stay the extra day in an Airbnb.
The owner said she was last seen getting in an Uber at around 5 a.m. Wednesday, but her Uber records don't show a transaction.
Her brother is now in San Jose working with police to find her.
"Because I didn't get the chance to tell her I love her," Carla's brother Carlos Caicedo said to WFTS-TV. "I want to tell her that right now. And I know we're going to get you very soon."
