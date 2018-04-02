Woman found dead on subway train at its last stop in the Bronx

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) --
A woman was discovered dead when a number 1 subway train came to the last stop in the Bronx Monday morning

The 53-year-old woman got on the train at 96th Street and Broadway on the Upper West Side.

She was dead when the train arrived at the Van Cortlandt Park station at 242nd Street and Broadway in Riverdale, investigators said.

The city Medical Examiner will determine how the woman died. Her identity has not yet been released.

There were no signs of trauma.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
subwaybody foundRiverdaleBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News