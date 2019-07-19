Woman with stroller, young girl on scooter caught taking package from New Jersey stoop

By Eyewitness News
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A woman with a little girl and a stroller was caught on video taking a package from a stoop in New Jersey.

The resident who tweeted the video alerted Hoboken Police by saying, 'someone using their daughter and stroller to steal an Amazon package on 7th and Garden this Monday. Pretty pathetic."

The woman was pushing the stroller as a young girl was on her scooter. The young girl noticed the package first, and pointed it out to the woman, who paused before making her move. They both then got away.

The homeowner says he and his wife are new parents, and the package swiped from their front porch contained baby formula and supplies.

Police did respond to the video that was posted on Twitter, but a spokesperson says officials can't comment further until the victim files a police report on Friday.

There is no word from police on whether the suspect could be facing any additional charges for involving a child.

