52-year-old woman's body discovered in bag inside Manhattan apartment: law enforcement source

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in a bag inside an apartment in Manhattan on Thursday, according to a law enforcement source.

The gruesome discovery was made after police responded to a wellness check at 206 E. 31st St.

A law enforcement source told Eyewitness News that family members were worried about a loved one, and couldn't access the apartment.

Before officers could arrive, the apartment building superintendent let the family in, where they found the woman's body stuffed in a bag.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Nadia Vitel.

RELATED: Eyewitness News is tracking crime and safety across New York City and in your neighborhood

The law enforcement source said it's unclear if there was any trauma to the victim's body, or if there was any forced entry to the apartment.

The Office of The Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

