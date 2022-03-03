Man starts pushing shopping cart in Brooklyn only to find woman's torso inside

A man stumbled on the shopping cart at Atlantic Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in Cypress Hills at around 1:45 a.m.
He started pushing the cart before deciding to look into a bag inside.
He found the torso of an adult woman, believed to be possibly white or Hispanic, inside the bag.
Police are holding the scene and will search the area to see if they locate any more body parts.
No arrests have been made.
