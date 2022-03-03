Man starts pushing shopping cart in Brooklyn only to find woman's torso inside

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11615475" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> UFT President Michel Mulgrew joins 'The Countdown' to discuss the plan for the nation's largest school system.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A woman's torso was discovered in a shopping cart in Brooklyn Thursday morning.A man stumbled on the shopping cart at Atlantic Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in Cypress Hills at around 1:45 a.m.He started pushing the cart before deciding to look into a bag inside.He found the torso of an adult woman, believed to be possibly white or Hispanic, inside the bag.Police are holding the scene and will search the area to see if they locate any more body parts.No arrests have been made.----------