Worker hurt in construction accident in Fort Greene

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A construction worker is recovering after being injured on the job in Brooklyn.

It happened before 7:30 a.m. Friday in the unit block of Washington Avenue in Fort Greene.

Eyewitness News is told a carbon dioxide tank burst, injuring the worker.

The worker was being treated for injuries.

No word what caused the tank to fail.

