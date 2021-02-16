Worker seriously injured by valve cap during pressure test at Ramapo college

MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was seriously injured by a valve cap during a pressure test at a New Jersey college.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at a campus building on Ramapo Valley road at Ramapo College in Mahwah.

Officials say workers were on the second floor conducting a pressure test on a cooling line when it blew a gasket.

The gasket hit a construction worker who was then rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released a statement on the incident.

"There was no explosion on site. The employees were testing an 8" chiller pipe with pressure. The employee was struck in the shoulder and head by a valve cap. The employee was transported by ambulance to Hackensack Hospital. The employee worked for Mechanical Associates of New Jersey. They had 3 employees on site. They do not have history in the past 5 years. They had an inspection on 8/11/05 incompliance, 6/16/06 issued violation for 1926.303(c)(3) grinder without guard, and 11/28/07 incompliance. OSHA is investigating the accident. They have a total of 6 months to complete it and release their findings."

MORE NEWS: Claudia Conway gives dramatic debut on 'American Idol' season premiere
EMBED More News Videos

The new season premiere of American Idol brings back the celebrity judges of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. But in the first auditions the daughter of former President Trump's adviser Kellyanne Conway, Claudia, sung for a ticket to Hollywood.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mahwahbergen countynew jerseycollegeconstruction accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 women punched in more unprovoked NYC subway attacks
AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way!
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
Charges dismissed against white woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher
Trump Plaza implosion: Everything you should know
Vaccine Map: See how many vaccines distributed in each NYC ZIP code
75-year-old woman shot in buttocks in Manhattan
Show More
WATCH: NC nurse surprises dad with cancer-free news
Trump greets supporters in 1st public appearance since acquittal
NY teacher dies from COVID, family says remote request was denied
Girl injured in crash involving Britt Reid is awake
NYPD adds more than 600 officers to subways after rash of crime
More TOP STORIES News