Worker trapped, believed dead after Brooklyn wall collapse

Firefighters working to free a trapped worker after a wall collapse in Brooklyn Wednesday said the operation has shifted from a rescue to a recovery.The incident happened at 714 39th Street in Sunset Park.The FDNY confirmed a 47-year-old construction worker was buried after the brick wall toppled around 1:30 p.m.They have not been able to reach him yet, and heavy rain complicated and hampered their efforts.First responders were shoring up and searching the rubble, but safety was a concern.Inspectors from the Department of Buildings and structural engineers are on the scene helping the FDNY.Con Edison was also called in to help with a vacuum truck, which sucks up debris and clears it faster.