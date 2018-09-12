Worker trapped, believed dead after Brooklyn wall collapse

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Firefighters working to free a trapped worker after a wall collapse in Brooklyn Wednesday said the operation has shifted from a rescue to a recovery.
The incident happened at 714 39th Street in Sunset Park.
The FDNY confirmed a 47-year-old construction worker was buried after the brick wall toppled around 1:30 p.m.
They have not been able to reach him yet, and heavy rain complicated and hampered their efforts.
First responders were shoring up and searching the rubble, but safety was a concern.
Inspectors from the Department of Buildings and structural engineers are on the scene helping the FDNY.
Con Edison was also called in to help with a vacuum truck, which sucks up debris and clears it faster.
