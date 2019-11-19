Wrongfully convicted man to sue Suffolk County after spending 33 years in jail

NORTH BELLPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A wrongfully convicted man who spent 33 years behind bars for the fatal stabbing and strangling of a 14-year-old girl is suing Suffolk County.

Keith Bush, 62, was convicted for the murder of 14-year-old Sherese Watson in North Bellport in 1976, and spent 33 years in prison before being exonerated in May.

Bush is planning to sue Suffolk County after a judge dropped all charges and cleared his status as a registered level three sex offender.

The exoneration of Bush's conviction came as the result of a 9-month investigation and review of the case by Suffolk County's Conviction Integrity Bureau (CIB) which revealed Bush's innocence.

As a result of the Bush case, the CIB is reviewing more than 100 other claims of innocence in previous convictions within the county.

Bush's case alone is expected to cost Suffolk County tens of millions of dollars.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north bellportsuffolk countynew yorkcharges dismissedlawsuitwrongful conviction
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Exclusive: Fired NJ officer says he wasn't involved in assault
NJ lawmakers seek voter approval to legalize marijuana
Be Kind: Bagel shop clerk drives 7 hours to return key fob
Twins prospect Ryan Costello, 23, found dead in New Zealand
1 dead, 3 others wounded in shooting in Newark
Defendant in NYC bike path attack that killed 8 speaks out in court
3 'Jeopardy!' legends to battle it out for $1 million
Show More
Steam leak, eruption shuts down block in Midtown
Derek Jeter among 18 newcomers on Hall of Fame ballot
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
AccuWeather: Clouds break, temps turn milder
Eagles to host NJ high school football game cut short by shooting
More TOP STORIES News