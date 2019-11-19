Wrongfully convicted man to sue Suffolk County after spending 33 years in jail

NORTH BELLPORT, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A wrongfully convicted man who spent 33 years behind bars for the fatal stabbing and strangling of a 14-year-old girl is suing Suffolk County.Keith Bush, 62, was convicted for the murder of 14-year-old Sherese Watson in North Bellport in 1976, and spent 33 years in prison before being exonerated in May.Bush is planning to sue Suffolk County after a judge dropped all charges and cleared his status as a registered level three sex offender.The exoneration of Bush's conviction came as the result of a 9-month investigation and review of the case by Suffolk County's Conviction Integrity Bureau (CIB) which revealed Bush's innocence.As a result of the Bush case, the CIB is reviewing more than 100 other claims of innocence in previous convictions within the county.Bush's case alone is expected to cost Suffolk County tens of millions of dollars.----------