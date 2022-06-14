Several children hurt when large inflatable slide overturns in Long Island park

It happened around 9:45 a.m. in Wyandanch Park on Mount Avenue in Wyandanch.
The children were at the park as part of field day for elementary school students in the Wyandanch School District.
It was unclear how many children were hurt, or the extent of their injuries.
This is breaking news. More information will be added as it becomes available.
