Woman, 71, dead after flames tear through home in West Babylon

EMBED <>More Videos

Raw video: Woman killed in West Babylon house fire

WEST BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A 71-year-old woman is dead after fire tore through her home in West Babylon.

A 911 call came in at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday reporting the blaze at a home on Little East Neck Road.

Video from the scene showed flames shooting violently from a second floor window and multiple firefighting units on the scene.

A 71-year-old woman did not survive.



Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.

Initial reports indicated the cause of the fire appeared to be non-criminal in origin.

ALSO READ | House on Long Island destroyed after massive fire
EMBED More News Videos

A house in Hampton Bays was completely destroyed in a fire.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorksuffolk countywest babylonfatal firehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer murdered, estranged husband due in court
Little boy found wandering alone reunited with family
Bronx Zoo elephant is a not a person, NY high court rules
Hunter Biden's ex-wife Kathleen Buhle speaks out in 1st TV interview
Alleged subway stabber arrested 2 days earlier in bakery assault
Quick-thinking camp staffers save kids from suspected gunman in Texas
Wall Street slips into a bear market; here's what that means
Show More
Exclusive: Asian women speak out after NYC pepper spray attack
Viewing for teen who drowned while swimming in Queens
AccuWeather: Less humid
NYC landlords, tenants make final plea over looming rent hike
NY GOP governor candidates debate crime, economy and Trump
More TOP STORIES News