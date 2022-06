Woman, 71, dead after flames tear through home in West Babylon

EMBED >More News Videos A house in Hampton Bays was completely destroyed in a fire.

WEST BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A 71-year-old woman is dead after fire tore through her home in West Babylon.A 911 call came in at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday reporting the blaze at a home on Little East Neck Road.Video from the scene showed flames shooting violently from a second floor window and multiple firefighting units on the scene.A 71-year-old woman did not survive.Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.Initial reports indicated the cause of the fire appeared to be non-criminal in origin.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.