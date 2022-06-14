Woman, 71, dead after flames tear through home in West Babylon

A 911 call came in at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday reporting the blaze at a home on Little East Neck Road.
Video from the scene showed flames shooting violently from a second floor window and multiple firefighting units on the scene.
A 71-year-old woman did not survive.
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.
Initial reports indicated the cause of the fire appeared to be non-criminal in origin.
