HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --Yet another major water main broke in Hoboken Tuesday evening, the latest in a string of frustrating incidents as Mayor Ravi Bhalla and officials from SUEZ water engage in an escalating war of words.
The latest break happened near the PATH station and flooded streets, prompting an angry tweet from Bhalla just a few hours after he and SUEZ held dueling news conferences.
Another massive water main break near the Path Station. This confirms the @CityofHoboken’s concerns about @SUEZwaterNJ. Residents don’t deserve this and we are now even more determined to execute our plan announced earlier today. pic.twitter.com/S4a0osOuVt— Ravinder S. Bhalla (@RaviBhalla) August 28, 2018
PATH service is not affected, but the Hudson Street entrance is closed. Commuters are advised to use the Hoboken Lackawanna entrance to enter and exit the station.
Hudson Street is closed from 2nd Street south, while River Street is closed from Hudson to 2nd. Hudson Place is closed, as is Newark Street from River to Washington.
The Hoboken City public information officer, Santiago Melli-Huber, shared the following video after the break:
BREAKING - Large water main break at Hoboken Path Station @staceysager7 on the scene @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/MpSvDn1pWQ— Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenDhaliwal) August 28, 2018
Bhalla declared an emergency to help deal with the series of destructive water main breaks.
"We cannot and will not tolerate this any longer," he said. "In our view, there can only be one explanation...SUEZ has mismanaged our system."
There have been 15 breaks in the past six weeks, including four in the last few days.
"We strongly suspect that there is a causal connection between the SUEZ Water project and the spike of 14 water main breaks in the middle of the summer between June 23 and as late as yesterday," Bhalla said. "That's not normal."
The mayor also said he'll seek the City Council's permission to retain legal counsel to possibly replace and sue the water company, which he blames for the ongoing troubles.
Less than an hour later, SUEZ Water staged its own media event, showing reporters an example of what they say the real problem is: not them, but an infrastructure that's more than 100 years old.
"The time is not for political rhetoric, it's not for causing blame," SUEZ Senior Vice President Rich Henning said. "The time is here to invest in the age-old problem that is facing this city's infrastructure."
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube