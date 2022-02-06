2 employees shot, 1 fatally, after shooting at Yonkers bar

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11541311" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans has the latest on a shooting that left an off-duty NYPD officer shot in the foot in Manhattanville.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting at a bar in Yonkers Sunday morning.Yonkers Police say the shooting occurred at Duo Tapas Bar and Lounge located at 748 Yonkers Ave just after 2 a.m.They say a dispute at the bar escalated to violence when a suspect fired several shots into the vestibule of the building, striking to two male employees.Both victims were rushed to the hospital where one died.Police say a person of interest has been identified and is in police custody.Detectives are working to find out more information.Criminal charges have not yet been filed.Yonkers Avenue was closed in both directions at the crime scene location. Commuters were advised to avoid the area.----------