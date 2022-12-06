Wake for Yonkers police sergeant killed in head-on crash involving teen driver

Sgt. Gualdino was a 24-year police veteran who was set to retire in August.

The wake is scheduled for 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Whalen & Ball Funeral Home on Park Ave. in Yonkers. Shirleen Allicot reports.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Family, friends and fellow officers will gather for a wake Tuesday for Yonkers Police Sergeant Frank Gualdino.

The wake is scheduled for 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Whalen & Ball Funeral Home on Park Ave. in Yonkers.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Yonkers on Wednesday December 7th at 11 a.m.

The 53-year-old sergeant was killed in a horrific head-on crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers last week.

It happened when investigators say an inexperienced 16-year-old driver lost control of a speeding BMW M5, crossed a double yellow line and crashed into oncoming traffic, hitting Gualdino's car and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.

The sergeant, who was on-duty in an unmarked vehicle at the time, was killed.

The teenage driver of the BMW was critically injured.

Sgt. Gualdino was a 24-year police veteran who was set to retire in August.

Remembered as a kind and dedicated community-oriented officer, he leaves behind a wife and two children.

ALSO READ | Thieves targeting holiday season visitors in Bryant Park in Midtown Manhattan

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip