Wake for Yonkers police sergeant killed in head-on crash involving teen driver

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Family, friends and fellow officers will gather for a wake Tuesday for Yonkers Police Sergeant Frank Gualdino.
The wake is scheduled for 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Whalen & Ball Funeral Home on Park Ave. in Yonkers.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Yonkers on Wednesday December 7th at 11 a.m.
The 53-year-old sergeant was killed in a horrific head-on crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers last week.
It happened when investigators say an inexperienced 16-year-old driver lost control of a speeding BMW M5, crossed a double yellow line and crashed into oncoming traffic, hitting Gualdino's car and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.
The sergeant, who was on-duty in an unmarked vehicle at the time, was killed.
The teenage driver of the BMW was critically injured.
Sgt. Gualdino was a 24-year police veteran who was set to retire in August.
Remembered as a kind and dedicated community-oriented officer, he leaves behind a wife and two children.
