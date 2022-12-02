Yonkers on-duty police sergeant killed in multi-vehicle crash involving bus

A Yonkers police officer was killed in a crash involving a bus in Westchester County on Thursday.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A 24-year veteran of the Yonkers police force was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a bus in Westchester County on Thursday.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass.

A preliminary investigation found that the police sergeant, who was on-duty driving an unmarked Chevy Impala police vehicle, was traveling westbound on Tuckahoe Road when a BMW sedan traveling eastbound apparently lost control and crossed into the opposite lanes, striking the sergeant's vehicle and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.

The officer was the sole occupant of the unmarked vehicle. He was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

"Our hearts are broken tonight and we ask that you please keep the Sergeant's family in your thoughts and prayers," Yonkers Police Department said in a statement.

The police department is expected to release the officer's name at a press conference Friday.

A solemn procession of police vehicles transported the body of the officer Thursday night.

Purple and blue lights bathed the front of the Yonkers Police headquarters, where the flag was already lowered to half-staff.

"It's a time for mourning here for us in Yonkers," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said. "We lost a member of our family we lost a member of our law enforcement community and the men and women in this department are hurting,"

The driver of the bus and BMW suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and several of the roughly 30 bus passengers were treated at scene for minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Department of Public Safety.

Tuckahoe Road was closed in both directions Thursday night and commuters were urged avoid the area.

