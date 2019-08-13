Yonkers woman accused of attempting to kidnap toddler from hospital emergency room

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- A Yonkers woman was charged after allegedly attempting to kidnap a toddler from a hospital's emergency room.Police said 28-year-old Laysha Machado is accused of entering the emergency room of St. Joseph's Hospital in Yonkers on February 15, taking a stroller with another person's child inside, and fleeing the building.A hospital security guard chased her outside the hospital and held her until Yonkers Police arrived.The 2-year-old child was safely returned to its mother.Machado was arraigned Monday and charged with attempted kidnapping in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, and endangering the welfare of a child.She remains in jail, and her next court date is September 3.----------