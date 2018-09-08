A 7-year-old boy fell out of a fourth floor window after pushing on a window screen in the Bronx.It happened Saturday evening just before 7 p.m. on Bainbridge Avenue in Jerome Park. The child suffered only minor head injuries.Police say the boy pushed the mosquito screen in the bathroom and fell out with it, landing 40 feet below, onto the sidewalk.Investigators say the boy's grandfather, who lives at the home was supposed to put up window bars. Officials believe the mother and child had been traveling and the grandfather did not know they would be back before he put the bars up.The boy was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. He is expected to be okay.No charges are expected.----------