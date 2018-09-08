Young boy suffers minor head injuries after falling out Bronx window

By
JEROME PARK, Bronx (WABC) --
A 7-year-old boy fell out of a fourth floor window after pushing on a window screen in the Bronx.

It happened Saturday evening just before 7 p.m. on Bainbridge Avenue in Jerome Park. The child suffered only minor head injuries.

Police say the boy pushed the mosquito screen in the bathroom and fell out with it, landing 40 feet below, onto the sidewalk.

Investigators say the boy's grandfather, who lives at the home was supposed to put up window bars. Officials believe the mother and child had been traveling and the grandfather did not know they would be back before he put the bars up.

The boy was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. He is expected to be okay.

No charges are expected.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child out windowchild injuredBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Naomi Osaka wins US Open title after Serena Williams penalized
'I don't cheat to win': Serena Williams spars with umpire over penalty
Piece of old Tappan Zee destabilizes, delays Cuomo Bridge opening
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into fight
Suspect arrested in rape, assault of women on same bridge
Florence Update: Storm continues to threaten East Coast
Florence Prep: East Coast braces as storm strengthens
Subway stop reopens at WTC for 1st time since 9/11
Show More
Man charged after dog found emaciated on Long Island
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
2 con artists scam $37,000 from elderly woman in NYC
EXCLUSIVE: Vacant lot across from daycare filled with used condoms, trash
Man wanted for attempted rape turns himself into police
More News