JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --After more than a week on the loose, the rogue cat who escaped her owner at JFK International Airport has been rescued.
Pepper the cat bolted from her owner at Terminal 4 on April 20 as they were preparing to board a flight to China.
The woman was moving and was devastated to leave Pepper behind.
Since her escape, Pepper was spotted several times during the overnight hours.
Pepper still remains elusive in JFK Airport's Terminal 4 but, Pepper appears healthy. #PAPD police officers are continuing their efforts to rescue Pepper and return to her owner. Officers have been leaving food for Pepper in the areas of her sightings. #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ pic.twitter.com/owuBgCLq3b— Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) April 27, 2018
Port Authority Police employed several tactics to lure the tabby, including setting up safe traps with food. The circumstances around the cat's rescue have yet to be confirmed.
Pepper is now being cared for by a family friend who will find a way to reunite the owner with her cat.
