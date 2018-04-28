LOST PET

Rogue cat named Pepper rescued after running loose in JFK International Airport for 8 days

(Port Authority Police Benevolent Association)

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
After more than a week on the loose, the rogue cat who escaped her owner at JFK International Airport has been rescued.

Pepper the cat bolted from her owner at Terminal 4 on April 20 as they were preparing to board a flight to China.

The woman was moving and was devastated to leave Pepper behind.

Since her escape, Pepper was spotted several times during the overnight hours.


Port Authority Police employed several tactics to lure the tabby, including setting up safe traps with food. The circumstances around the cat's rescue have yet to be confirmed.

Pepper is now being cared for by a family friend who will find a way to reunite the owner with her cat.

Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsjfk international airportlost petport authorityJamaicaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
