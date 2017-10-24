WORLD SERIES

Louisville Slugger bats arriving in time for World Series

EMBED </>More Videos

Louisville Slugger sending custom bats to World Series teams (KTRK)

The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers are two of the biggest hitting ball clubs in the Majors.

Big hitting requires big new bats.

Major League Baseball's official bat-maker, Louisville Slugger, shipped off new custom lumber to the World Series combatants ahead of game 1.

The factory in Kentucky began work on bats for baseball's championship series as soon as the Dodgers punched their ticket.

Each bat comes with a serial number, a player's signature and the player's team inscribed in the wood.

Louisville Slugger went ahead with the work before knowing who would face L.A. as the American League champion. The factory completed work with Astros names the day before the World Series' start.

The bats were shipped overnight with an expected arrival hours before game 1 in Los Angeles.

Louisville Slugger has made custom bats for every World series since the first one in 1903.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesMLBLos Angeles Dodgersbaseball
Load Comments
WORLD SERIES
Astros win first AL pennant; Justin Verlander named ALCS MVP
Astros' Dallas Keuchel to be available out of bullpen for Game 7
LA Dodgers headed to World Series for first time since 1988
Hank Aaron Award finalists announced
More world series
SPORTS
Celtics need balance against Porzingis-led Knicks
Nets look to slow Magic's Vucevic in rematch
Couture, Jones lead Sharks to 4-1 win over Rangers
Islanders aim to keep Coyotes winless
More Sports
Top Stories
LIRR service suspended east of Hicksville after train hits car
Accuweather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
Police arrest 18-year-old accused of attacking stranger on subway
Picture sparks new debate over NYC subway homeless problem
MTA board set to vote on replacement for the MetroCard
Cinderblock slices through roof of Bronx MTA bus
Show More
Phil Murphy getting help from Clintons in NJ governor's campaign
Family of school stabbing victim to sue Education Department and NYPD
US general lays out Niger attack details; questions remain
Body of missing NJ college student found near campus
JetBlue flight lands safely at JFK Airport after bird strike
More News
Top Video
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
US general lays out Niger attack details; questions remain
Cinderblock slices through roof of Bronx MTA bus
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video