$10,000 reward offered for help in murder of man shot to death on park bench in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Prosecutors in New Jersey say they need help in solving the murder of a man shot to death on a park bench in Newark.

Godfrey Jones, 25, was shot while sitting on a park bench in Newark's Weequahic Park on the morning of Aug. 6, 2018.

Jones died later that day at University Hospital.

Authorities say the evidence so far indicates that two men approached Jones and killed him.

Essex County officials are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Related topics:
newarkessex countymurderman shotcold case
