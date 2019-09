1 arrested in brazen New York City robbery at jewelry store catered to celebrities

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- One of three suspects involved in a brazen robbery at a New York City jewelry store that has several celebrities clients was arrested in Florida.Officials said 27-year-old Pedro Davila was arrested Sunday in Pasco County, Florida. He will appear in federal court in Tampa Tuesday afternoon.Davila was allegedly one of three men involved in the million-dollar heist on August 24 at Avianne and Company on 47th Street in Manhattan's Diamond District.Video from the crime shows the thieves posing as customers before one man pulled out a weapon. They then used zip ties and duct tape to tie up four employees in a back room and ran off with millions of dollars in jewelry from safes and display case.A second suspect, 39-year-old Jaysean Sutton, and a third unidentified co-conspirator are still being sought.Both Davila and Sutton have been indicted on charges of robbery, conspiracy, and brandishing of a firearm.Sutton, also known as "Black Rob" and "Jazz," has six prior arrests, mostly for drug and weapons possession.Davila has five prior arrests, including grand larceny of $4,800 stolen from a worksite in Chinatown.----------