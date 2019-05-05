Shooting in North Bergen, New Jersey leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

EMBED <>More Videos

Diana Rocco has the latest on the deadly shooting in North Bergen.

By Eyewitness News
NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting in New Jersey early Sunday, authorities said.

Police responded to the scene on 46th Street in North Bergen just before 4 a.m. after a report of shots fired.

Officers found five people who had sustained gunshot wounds.

Authorities believe the incident may have started inside a residence and spilled out onto the street.

One person was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the head and was pronounced dead.

Four others were shot in the abdomen. Their conditions are not yet known.

Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. Authorities are looking for as many as three people who fled the scene.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police are investigating.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north bergenhudson countyshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in sex assault of woman by fake ride-share driver
List of NYC street closures for the Five Boro Bike Tour
WABC-TV presented with Governors' Award at New York Emmy Award Gala
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday soaker
Mueller tentatively set to testify to House Judiciary Committee
5 wanted for attacking, robbing teens in Prospect Park
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
Show More
Up Close: Anti-Semitic crimes on the rise
FDA: Heat wraps may burn users trying to relieve back pain
LI high school coach charged with sexually abusing student
Uber and Lyft drivers plan strikes in major cities to protest pay
Opening statements Monday in trial of 5 in Junior murder
More TOP STORIES News