Shooting in North Bergen, New Jersey leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting in New Jersey early Sunday, authorities said.Police responded to the scene on 46th Street in North Bergen just before 4 a.m. after a report of shots fired.Officers found five people who had sustained gunshot wounds.Authorities believe the incident may have started inside a residence and spilled out onto the street.One person was taken to Jersey City Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the head and was pronounced dead.Four others were shot in the abdomen. Their conditions are not yet known.Police are trying to determine what led to the shooting. Authorities are looking for as many as three people who fled the scene.The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police are investigating.----------