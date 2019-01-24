1 dead, at least 20 hurt after bus crash in Parsippany, New Jersey

Eyewitness News
PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) --
One person was killed and at least 20 others injured in an accident involving a bus and three cars in New Jersey Thursday night.

It happened at about 7:45 p.m. on I-80 in Parsippany, Morris County.

The Adirondack Trailways bus carrying over two dozen passengers was traveling eastbound near Exit 43 when it hit a divider, authorities said.

A Morristown Medical Center spokeswoman says the hospital has received 20 patients from the crash, ranging in conditions from fair to critical.



The bus was heading to New York City, but there is no word yet on where it originated from.

I-80 express lanes were closed in both directions through the area, while local lanes remained open.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the accident.

