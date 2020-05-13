1 dead in fire extinguisher explosion at Manhattan construction site, responding officers involved in crash

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A construction worker was killed and another seriously injured when a fire extinguisher exploded in a freak mishap at a construction site in Manhattan Wednesday morning.

It happened on the fourth floor of 341 Ninth Avenue in Chelsea around 8:45 a.m.

Authorities say one construction worker died at the scene, while the second was taken to Lenox Healthplex in Greenwich Village in serious condition.

Two police officers who may have been responding to that incident were injured when their cruiser collided with another vehicle at Ninth Avenue and 25th Street.

They were taken to Bellevue Hospital, while the woman driving the other car was taken to Lenox Healthplex in serious but stable condition.

