1 dead in wrong-way crash on Sunken Meadow State Parkway

SMITHTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- One person was killed after a wrong-way car crash on a Long Island highway.

New York State Police are leading the investigation looking into the two-car crash Friday night in Suffolk County.

It happened on the Sunken Meadow State Parkway in Smithtown at around 7:30.

Police say the driver who was killed has been identified as 44-year-old Anthony Mariano, of Kings Park. He was driving a 2007 Mazda CX7 SUV.

The second person involved driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck has been identified as 38-year-old Joseph Norris, of Babylon. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police are still trying to figure who was at fault in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (631) 756-3300.

MORE NEWS: Owl found in Rockefeller Center Xmas tree could take flight soon
EMBED More News Videos

The adult male Saw-whet owl was dubbed Rockefeller after it was discovered Monday by a worker setting up the towering holiday tree in Manhattan.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
smithtownsuffolk countycar crashcar accidentfatal crashwrong way
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anyone could report illegal parking in NYC under new bill
Officer attacked by group of men while jogging during dinner break in NYC
Owl found in Rockefeller Center Xmas tree could take flight soon
Some restaurants close as new COVID restrictions loom in NYC
NJ food bank hands out thousands of Thanksgiving dinners
12-year-old from Connecticut gone missing in NYC
Woman speaks out after being pushed in front of oncoming subway
Show More
Cash App contact number scam steals thousands of dollars
COVID Live Updates: Most infections spread by asymptomatic people: CDC
Rockefeller Center rink opens ice skating amid coronavirus pandemic
Teen who met grandma from accidental text shares Thanksgiving plans
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild
More TOP STORIES News