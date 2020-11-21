1 dead in wrong-way crash on Sunken Meadow State Parkway

New York State Police are leading the investigation looking into the two-car crash Friday night in Suffolk County.
It happened on the Sunken Meadow State Parkway in Smithtown at around 7:30.
Police say the driver who was killed has been identified as 44-year-old Anthony Mariano, of Kings Park. He was driving a 2007 Mazda CX7 SUV.
The second person involved driving a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck has been identified as 38-year-old Joseph Norris, of Babylon. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
Police are still trying to figure who was at fault in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is urged to call (631) 756-3300.
