1 dog killed, woman injured in Bronx 2-alarm house fire

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- A dog was killed, and a woman was injured when a fire broke out at a Bronx home Friday night.Officials say the two-story fire began in the kitchen on the first floor of a two-story private home on Hunts Point Avenue around 6:30 p.m.They say 25 units and over 100 firefighters and EMS members responded to scene to put out heavy fire from the rear of the house.Citizen App video showed heavy flames spewing from the windows.One woman was injured and taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious, but stable condition.Unfortunately, officials say one dog died in the fire. The FDNY was able to rescue a cat.Fire marshals continue to investigate the cause of the fire.----------