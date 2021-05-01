1 dog killed, woman injured in Bronx 2-alarm house fire

Officials say the two-story fire began in the kitchen on the first floor of a two-story private home on Hunts Point Avenue around 6:30 p.m.
They say 25 units and over 100 firefighters and EMS members responded to scene to put out heavy fire from the rear of the house.
Citizen App video showed heavy flames spewing from the windows.
One woman was injured and taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious, but stable condition.
Unfortunately, officials say one dog died in the fire. The FDNY was able to rescue a cat.
Fire marshals continue to investigate the cause of the fire.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
