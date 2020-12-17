1 firefighter injured in wall collapse, 2 others hurt in Passaic fire

By Eyewitness News
PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire burned through an apartment building in Passaic, New Jersey Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in the building on 4th Street just before 4:15 a.m.

Firefighters battled the blaze that was further complicated by the freezing temperatures and high wind conditions.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries when a wall fell on him. He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment of his injuries.

Two residents were also hurt in the fire. Their conditions are not known. Others were left homeless.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
passaicfireapartment firefirefighter injured
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SNOW TOTALS: How much fell where you live
Weather Live Updates: Snow blankets NYC, Tri-State
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Cuomo says NY shutdown possible, reveals when it may happen
COVID Live Updates: US sets grim new records for deaths, cases
NYC school buildings reopen Friday; outdoor dining resumes in Manhattan tonight
Show More
Snowstorm causes treacherous conditions in NY suburbs
Blizzard-like conditions cause hundreds of car crashes on Long Island
6 hurt in 19-car pileup on Henry Hudson Parkway
Just stay home, Murphy urges during state of emergency in NJ
MTA, NJ Transit service running with some delays
More TOP STORIES News