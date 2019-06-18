1 hurt when fire tears through Brooklyn apartment

By Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- One person was hurt when a fire broke out inside an apartment building in Brooklyn early Tuesday.

Citizen App video showed flames and heavy black smoke coming out of a fourth-floor apartment on Neptune Avenue in Coney Island.

Firefighters say the fire broke out around 4:40 a.m.

Authorities say the injury to the person is not life threatening.

