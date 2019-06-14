1 killed, 1 injured after fire breaks out in Patchogue, Suffolk County

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- One person was killed and another was injured after a fire broke out in Suffolk County, Long Island.Fire officials said they received reports of a fire in the basement of a house on Ohls Street in Patchogue around 9:30 a.m.A 65-year-old woman was found dead in the basement. Officials said homeowner, who lives upstairs, may have tried to save her.A 34-year-old woman, who police say was the 65-year-old's daughter, was found on the first floor with burns on about 18% of her body. She's being treated at Stony Brook University Hospital, and her condition is unknown.The victims' identities have not been released.At least three other people were inside the house at the time.The cause of the fire is unknown, but Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating.At the moment, police say the fire does not appear to be criminal.From the outside of the home, there doesn't appear to be much damage. Neighbors say they only saw smoke but no flames and heard screams."Earlier in the morning, before all the commotion came, I heard a couple of screams, and I thought it was kids playing outside, but I didn't think anything of it until now," said Joe Singer, a neighbor.----------