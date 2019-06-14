1 killed, 1 injured after fire breaks out in Patchogue, Suffolk County

PATCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- One person was killed and another was injured after a fire broke out in Suffolk County, Long Island.

Fire officials said they received reports of a fire in the basement of a house on Ohls Street in Patchogue around 9:30 a.m.

A 65-year-old woman was found dead in the basement. Officials said homeowner, who lives upstairs, may have tried to save her.

A 34-year-old woman, who police say was the 65-year-old's daughter, was found on the first floor with burns on about 18% of her body. She's being treated at Stony Brook University Hospital, and her condition is unknown.

The victims' identities have not been released.

At least three other people were inside the house at the time.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating.

At the moment, police say the fire does not appear to be criminal.

From the outside of the home, there doesn't appear to be much damage. Neighbors say they only saw smoke but no flames and heard screams.

"Earlier in the morning, before all the commotion came, I heard a couple of screams, and I thought it was kids playing outside, but I didn't think anything of it until now," said Joe Singer, a neighbor.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patchoguesuffolk countyfatal firefire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Son wants answers after NYC woman dies in the Dominican Republic
6 mysterious American deaths in Dominican Republic
Birds' nests sparks cancellation of popular NJ beach concerts
Police: Man found holding loaded gun outside NJ elementary school
Baby of murdered pregnant Chicago woman dies
Police search for arsonist who targeted Brooklyn rabbi's home
Justice for Junior: Jury deliberations resume
Show More
Coyote suspected of attacking mom and child in NJ park
Freight train smashes into van at crossing in South Plainfield
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged after surrendering to NYC police
9 suspects, including alleged gunman, arrested in Ortiz shooting
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen dies after Alzheimer's battle
More TOP STORIES News