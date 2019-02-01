1 killed, 1 suspect sought in Passaic police-involved shooting

PASSAIC, New Jersey (WABC) --
One person was fatally shot in a police-involved shooting in Passaic, New Jersey.

Police say they spotted two people, one who had a gun, on Harrison Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

That's when police opened fire, striking one of the men. Several cars were struck by the gunfire as well.

The person who was shot was taken to St. Mary's General Hospital in Passaic where he later died.

A gun was recovered at the scene, and police are still looking for the second suspect.

Police are said to be questioning people, but so far no charges have been filed.

No police officers were injured, and the incident is under investigation.

