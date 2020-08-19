1 killed, 1 wounded in brazen broad daylight shooting on Brooklyn street

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were shot when gunshots rang out in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Woodruff Avenue near Ocean Avenue in the Flatbush section.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known, but authorities said the 18-year-old victim was shot multiple times and did not survive.

ALSO READ | Good Samaritans pull car off victim after pedestrian struck in Manhattan

The second victim, a 33-year-old man shot in the abdomen, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and there was a large police presence at the scene.

There is no word on whether any suspects are in custody.

Sources say police are looking for a silver BMW.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityflatbushbrooklyncrimenypdshootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, GOP finalizing Republican convention plans
Good Samaritans pull car off victim after pedestrian struck in NYC
Opening schools during flu season 'problematic,' Cuomo says
Car goes airborne into 2nd floor of Long Island home
Third arrest made after body found on McDonald's roof
COVID News: No coronavirus cases at Long Island day camp
This is what Dr. Fauci is saying about reopening schools
Show More
7 On Your Side gets deposit back from car dealership
4-year-old girl shot while playing outside NJ apartment complex
NYC schools not ready to reopen, union says
New homeowners' house crushed by tree as wild weather hits NJ
Teen on ATV nearly killed in apparent deliberate attempt to injure riders
More TOP STORIES News