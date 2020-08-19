FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were shot when gunshots rang out in broad daylight on a Brooklyn street Wednesday afternoon.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Woodruff Avenue near Ocean Avenue in the Flatbush section.
The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known, but authorities said the 18-year-old victim was shot multiple times and did not survive.
ALSO READ | Good Samaritans pull car off victim after pedestrian struck in Manhattan
The second victim, a 33-year-old man shot in the abdomen, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is active and ongoing, and there was a large police presence at the scene.
There is no word on whether any suspects are in custody.
Sources say police are looking for a silver BMW.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
1 killed, 1 wounded in brazen broad daylight shooting on Brooklyn street
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News