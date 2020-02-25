1 person dead after police-involved shooting, chase in Queens: Police sources

CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A suspect was shot and killed after a police-involved shooting in Queens, according to police sources.

The vehicle crashed into a building at 217th Street and Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights where the suspect was shot.

Police are investigating what led to the pursuit.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queenspolice involved shootingcar into building
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Family mourns 22-year-old fatally stabbed at NYC car dealership
10-year-old girl killed by school bus in NYC, driver arrested
Disney names new CEO; Bob Iger to stay on as executive chairman
NJ school so overcrowded that students have to stand in class
Fashion exec's NYC company target of FBI, NYPD trafficking raids
Rare duck spotted in Central Park with plastic stuck on beak
Show More
NYCHA buildings without water again hours after service restored
Weinstein hospitalized with chest pains ahead of jail transfer
MTA names interim NYC Transit president to succeed Andy Byford
NJ residents asked to alert crimes to police, not social media
NYC school installing free laundry to aid homeless students
More TOP STORIES News