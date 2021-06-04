1 person dead after SUV plunges into canal in Westchester County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10741424" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the incident happened at the 110th Street subway station on the platforms of the 2/3 train line at 7:45 p.m.

PELHAM MANOR, Westchester County (WABC) -- Officials confirm that one person has died after a vehicle plunged into a canal in Pelham Manor, West Chester County.The call came in at 8:38 a.m. Friday after the vehicle careened out of the parking lot of the BJ's Gas at 5 Secor Lane and into the canal, where it quickly became submerged.A female was pulled from the water by first responders. She was pronounced dead.According to the Mount Vernon Fire Department, she was the only occupant of the vehicle.Video from an Eyewitness News camera showed a gray Jeep SUV being pulled out of the water by a crane.The Fulton Avenue Drawbridge, which was closed during the investigation, has since reopened.An investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding the crash.----------