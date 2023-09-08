1 person injured after tree falls on house in New Jersey

MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was injured after a tree fell on a house in Madison, New Jersey Friday evening.

The tree took out a skylight in the home. The resident sustained lacerations to her face and head.

She was treated by EMS at the scene, and her condition is not known at this time.

The house where the tree fell has been boarded up.

There are several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across New York and New Jersey as storms move through the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

