10 shot, 3 killed in bloody night in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10798771" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth reports on the vaccine disparities in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It was a bloody night in New York City as 10 people were shot since Wednesday night, three of them fatally.The shootings began around 9:30 p.m. and in a particularly violent half-hour, three were killed.At 10:47 p.m., a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in his face in front of the city-run Marlboro Houses in Gravesend, Brooklyn. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. So far, there are no arrestsThen, at 11:09 p.m., a 35-year-old man was fatally shot at 120 Menahan Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn.He was pronounced dead at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. A 30-year-old person of interest is in custody.Just minutes later at 11:24 p.m., an adult brother and sister were shot at East 194 Street and Marion Avenue in the Fordham section of the Bronx.The 29-year-old sister, Katherine Diop, was shot in the torso and pronounced dead. Her 31-year-old brother was shot multiple times. Police officers used a tourniquet to stop his bleeding, and he was rushed to St Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. So far there are no arrests.----------