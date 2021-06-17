10 shot, 3 killed in bloody night in New York City

The shootings began around 9:30 p.m. and in a particularly violent half-hour, three were killed.
At 10:47 p.m., a 23-year-old man was fatally shot in his face in front of the city-run Marlboro Houses in Gravesend, Brooklyn. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. So far, there are no arrests
Then, at 11:09 p.m., a 35-year-old man was fatally shot at 120 Menahan Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
He was pronounced dead at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center. A 30-year-old person of interest is in custody.
Just minutes later at 11:24 p.m., an adult brother and sister were shot at East 194 Street and Marion Avenue in the Fordham section of the Bronx.
The 29-year-old sister, Katherine Diop, was shot in the torso and pronounced dead. Her 31-year-old brother was shot multiple times. Police officers used a tourniquet to stop his bleeding, and he was rushed to St Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. So far there are no arrests.
