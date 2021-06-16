Giant waterslide goes up in flames at Mountain Creek Water Park in New Jersey

The ride, called 'High Anxiety,' caught fire at Mountain Creek Water Park in Vernon.
A spokesperson for the waterpark says the fire broke out when the park was closed, and there were no reported injuries.
"We can confirm that there was a fire at our water park today that affected our High Anxiety attraction," spokesperson Brian Lowe said. "First and foremost, we are thankful that the park was closed and there were no reported injuries. We are grateful to the Vernon and other local responding volunteer fire and EMS departments as well as the Vernon Police, who responded within minutes to help extinguish the fire."
The waterslide, which features a 45 degree drop, is now out of commission.
However, a spokesman says the park will still welcome back guests for the season's opening as planned this Saturday, June 19.
