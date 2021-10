Video: Momma duck and babies stroll into Brooklyn bagel shop

EMBED >More News Videos A Virginia dad dumped 80,000 pennies outside his 18-year-old daughter's home and told her mom it was his final child support payment. Now the world is reacting with kindness.

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mother duck and her eight ducklings caused a bit of a frenzy when they went for a stroll in their Brooklyn neighborhood on Monday.At one point, the mom and her babies even went into a bagel shop on 5th Avenue and 4th Street."The mama duck and her ducklings then went into Bagel World. No word on what they ordered." tweeted Doug Gordon , who posted updates on the ducks.People in the area stopped traffic so the ducks could safely cross the street and even used bread crumbs to lure the ducks out of the bagel store.After leaving the bagel shop, they made their way up 4th Street.Gordon later tweeted that the ducks made their way safely to Prospect Park. A good Samaritan accompanied them all the way there before they made their way into the woods.----------