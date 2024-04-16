10-year-old girl killed after being struck by vehicle in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 10-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Police say the girl was struck along Wallabout Street and Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg around 2:45 p.m.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

There is no criminality suspected at this time, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

