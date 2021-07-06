10-year-old girl killed in Vineland, NJ drive-by shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10854633" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg says a woman's screams may have saved her life after she was tackled and strangled by a man before a bicyclist heard her yelling and intervened.

VINELAND, New Jersey -- A 10-year-old girl was shot and killed in what investigators say was a drive-by shooting in Vineland, New Jersey.The shooting happened Monday just after 11 p.m. inside a home on the 700 block of West Earl Drive.Investigators say the girl was at the house when someone opened fire.She was struck by a bullet and later died, officials say.Police are still trying to find out exactly who was the intended target of the shooting.They're asking any neighbors with home surveillance video to contact detectives.----------