10-year-old girl killed in Vineland, NJ drive-by shooting

The shooting happened Monday just after 11 p.m. inside a home on the 700 block of West Earl Drive.
Investigators say the girl was at the house when someone opened fire.
She was struck by a bullet and later died, officials say.
Police are still trying to find out exactly who was the intended target of the shooting.
They're asking any neighbors with home surveillance video to contact detectives.
ALSO READ | Woman's screams may have saved her life after she was tackled, strangled inside park
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip