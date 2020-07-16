ABC7 Unite: New summer program lets teens in Queens give back

The summer job opportunity is a win-win for everyone as local teens are employed to prepare meals and deliver them to seniors in the area.
Not only do they deliver the meals, the teens help cook them too.
They were selected from a pool of more than 100 applicants to be a part of the Senior Deliveries and Culinary Program -- a youth initiative started by 100 Suits.
The meals are prepared off-site at Forestdale Teaching Kitchen which allows them to use the space for free. Then 140 meals are delivered every Wednesday to seniors at Rochdale Village and surrounding neighborhoods.
"This is transformational, when you talk about how do you change the lives, how do you inspire young people to stay out of trouble... how to prevent them from shooting guns in the morning, this is the answer. It's not rocket science," said NYC Councilmember Donovan Richards.
In a twist of irony, Thursday's announcement was briefly interrupted by a spat of gunshots -- only reemphasizing the need for more programs like this one.
"Everyone raises the question how to do you stop the shootings," Richards said. "You invest in young people, it's that simple. That is prevention."
