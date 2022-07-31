Disability Pride Month: An Eyewitness News Special

Join Ken Rosato for "Disability Pride Month: An Eyewitness News Special," celebrating the achievements made by the community while taking a closer look at the work that needs to be done.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As Channel 7 Eyewitness News marks Disability Pride Month, we celebrate the achievements made by the community while taking a closer look at the work that needs to be done.

The celebration of Disability Pride Month started in 1990 when President George H.W. Bush signed into law the Americans with Disabilities Act, a monumental stride forward for people with disabilities.

But there are still struggles on an institutional and organizational level, as we will explore in this special.