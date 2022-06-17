Here and Now Vault: Commemorating Juneteenth

Join Sandra Bookman as she shares five special segments from the "Here and Now" archive that give insights into the history of slavery in the United States as we commemorate Juneteenth.Undersea explorer Barry Clifford discovered the Whydah Gally, a pirate ship that wrecked off the coast of Cape Cod originally used as a slave ship in the 18th century. Sandra Bookman interviewed Clifford to discuss the discovery in 2020.A forgotten burial ground in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx uncovers the stories of enslaved Africans who served wealthy white families in the 19th century. In 2015, Sandra Bookman sat down with Phillip Panaritis, the co-founder of the Hunts Point Slave Burial Ground Project, to discuss its significance.Sandra Bookman talks with Jeffrey Fletcher, owner of a private collection of artifacts chronicling the history of slavery and segregation in America.The documentary, "A Story of Bones," tells the story of a burial ground found in Saint Helena, where the remains of thousands of "freed slaves" were discovered. Cultural projects consultant and impact producer, Peggy King Jorde, joined Sandra Bookman to discuss the findings.In 1991, a burial ground for both free and enslaved Africans was discovered in lower Manhattan during a construction project. Today, that sacred ground is known as the African Burial Ground National Historic Monument, a place that sheds new light on the history of New York City and even more specifically the history of Black people here. Sandra Bookman talked with Michael Frazier, historian for the African Burial Ground National Monument.