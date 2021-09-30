Society

Long Island woman celebrates 108th birthday with parade and cake

By Eyewitness News
Long Island woman celebrates 108th birthday

FREEPORT, Nassau County (WABC) -- A Long Island woman celebrated her 108th birthday with a parade and party.

Dorothy Sellers of Freeport was born on September 18, 1913.

That's the year Ford created the first assembly line.

She has been a resident of Freeport since her early 20s.

On Thursday, officials, police, and firefighters presented Sellers with an official recognition from the village.

When asked what is the trick for living so long, she said she doesn't really have any specific advice.

"I don't know any more about why I'm this old than you do," Sellers said. "I feel fine, I'm not sick at all!"



She has made every day count.

In fact, Sellers says she has never missed a vote since casting her first ballot for President Franklin Roosevelt.

