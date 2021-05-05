11 hurt, 3 seriously, in Bronx apartment building fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10575034" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A passenger was arrested for a mid-flight brawl aboard American Airlines 1357 from Miami to New York Sunday after she allegedly attacked a flight attendant.

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze at an apartment building in the Bronx early Wednesday morning.Fire broke out on the third floor of the building in the 3200 block of Park Avenue just before 5 a.m. and quickly went to three alarms.Video from the Citizen app showed flames shooting through the roof after fire officials say the flames spread up through an interior void.It took more than 90 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.FDNY officials say eleven people were injured, three seriously.Those three were found unconscious and taken to an area hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.Eight other people plus one firefighter were treated for minor injuries.Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.----------