11 hurt, 3 seriously, in Bronx apartment building fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Multiple people hurt in Bronx apartment fire

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze at an apartment building in the Bronx early Wednesday morning.

Fire broke out on the third floor of the building in the 3200 block of Park Avenue just before 5 a.m. and quickly went to three alarms.

Video from the Citizen app showed flames shooting through the roof after fire officials say the flames spread up through an interior void.



It took more than 90 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

FDNY officials say eleven people were injured, three seriously.

Those three were found unconscious and taken to an area hospital with injuries described as life-threatening.

Eight other people plus one firefighter were treated for minor injuries.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

MORE NEWS: Off-duty cop subdues woman after mid-air flight attendant attack on JFK flight
EMBED More News Videos

A passenger was arrested for a mid-flight brawl aboard American Airlines 1357 from Miami to New York Sunday after she allegedly attacked a flight attendant.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybronxmelrosefdnyapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rutgers professor dies of COVID-19 in India
1 dead in crash involving FedEx tractor trailer on LIE
AccuWeather: Heavy showers and a thundershower
US birth rate falls to lowest on record
Financial tips for women by 7 On Your Side
Latest hate crime attacks spark call for revisiting bail reform laws
Judge orders DOJ to release Trump obstruction memo
Show More
COVID Updates: UK wants to give 3rd doses by fall to people over 50
Transit Authority, NYPD on their strategy to combat subway crime
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
Man from NJ stuck in India after traveling to care for sick father
'He was so lucky': 3-year-old survives 5-story fall out NYC window
More TOP STORIES News