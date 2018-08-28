11-year-old girl dies after being found in hot car on Long Island

CORAM, Long Island (WABC) --
An 11-year-old girl died Tuesday after she was found alone in a hot car on Long Island.

Authorities say a good Samaritan spotted the child inside the vehicle in the driveway in front of a home on Kathleen Crescent in Coram.

That person called police around 3:45 p.m.

It is unclear how the girl became trapped in the car or how long she was inside before the 911 call was made.

Medics performed CPR on the child as she was rushed to Stony Brook Hospital where she later died.

The emotional scene brought veteran officers to tears. Neighbors of the little girl are devastated and demanded answers about how this could happen.

"It's an 11-year-old girl, it's a baby," neighbor Tommy Score said. "She had the rest of her life ahead of her, that family has the rest of their lives ahead of them without her."

The temperature was in the 90s outside when the young girl was found inside the stifling car.

Crime scene investigators arrived to the scene to gather evidence, but it is still too early to determine if any charges will be filed.

