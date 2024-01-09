Special celebration held in Bethpage for woman born the year World War I began

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- The Bee Gees' 'Stayin' Alive' was the perfect song for a rare birthday celebration on Long Island.

On January 26, Vincenza Benedetto will turn 110 years old!

Benedetto's son Robert said she couldn't wait for the party.

Robert Benedetto and others gathered in Bethpage, Long Island on Tuesday to mark the occasion. The guest of honor deservingly soaked up all the attention.

The great grandmother lives in Mineola and has seen a lot.

She was born in 1914, when Woodrow Wilson was in the White House, Charlie Chaplin was on the big screen, and World War I began.

"She has tremendous perseverance to work it out and not come to a point where you get frustrated and give up, she never does," Robert Benedetto said.

Almost every day, Vincenza Benedetto can be found at the dining room table.

"She loves to do paperwork, if you go to the house and see the table, there's nothing but paperwork and she works through it," Robert Benedetto said.

Especially when it comes to her very detailed grocery list.

"If I make a mistake with the coupon, I've got to go back and she actually calls the manager and says, she is entitled to a few more dollars," he said.

So, what does "Vinnie" want for her birthday?

"All the happiness I can get for the last few times that god will take good care of me," she said.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.