ABC7 Special: How NY region is protecting the planet

ABC7 Special: How NY region is protecting the planet

In our Earth Day special as part of Disney's Planet Possible, we're going to show you some of the incredible ways people here in the Tri-State area are working to protect our planet.

Among the stories Channel 7 Eyewitness News chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg will feature:

  • We'll head to the New Jersey community that wants to mandate that only "native species" be planted in the township.
  • We'll go to Long Island, which is home to the only breeding lab for horseshoe crabs.
  • In New York City, we'll look at some of the rooftop gardens that are being built.
  • We'll look at how science is planting a seed for the great American Chestnut's comeback.
  • We'll learn more about creating a network to power up electric cars.
  • We'll open up the ABC News Vault to see a speech New York City Mayor John V. Lindsay gave on the very first Earth Day in 1970. How much progress have we made in the 52 years that have passed?
