NYC's speed cameras will now operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Previously the cameras would only operate on weekdays, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The NYC Department of Transportation and Mayor Eric Adams rallied for the program's expansion before it passed the state assembly last month.
"Make no mistake about it, this is a major victory for New Yorkers that will save lives and help stem the tide of traffic violence that has taken too many," Adams said at the time.
Fines will remain at $50 for all speed camera violations, with no threat of suspended registration.
