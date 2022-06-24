Traffic

NYC's speed cameras will now operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law Friday allowing speed cameras to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in New York City.

Previously the cameras would only operate on weekdays, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The NYC Department of Transportation and Mayor Eric Adams rallied for the program's expansion before it passed the state assembly last month.



"Make no mistake about it, this is a major victory for New Yorkers that will save lives and help stem the tide of traffic violence that has taken too many," Adams said at the time.

Fines will remain at $50 for all speed camera violations, with no threat of suspended registration.

