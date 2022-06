NYC's speed cameras will now operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

EMBED >More News Videos A 24-year-old woman, held against her will and raped at a home in the Bronx, used a Grubhub food delivery order to alert police to her location.

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a law Friday allowing speed cameras to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in New York City.Previously the cameras would only operate on weekdays, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.The NYC Department of Transportation and Mayor Eric Adams rallied for the program's expansion before it passed the state assembly last month."Make no mistake about it, this is a major victory for New Yorkers that will save lives and help stem the tide of traffic violence that has taken too many," Adams said at the time.Fines will remain at $50 for all speed camera violations, with no threat of suspended registration.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.