12 hurt, including children, when fire tears through Bronx apartment building

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Twelve people were hurt, including several children, when a fire tore through a building in the Bronx late Tuesday morning.Four of the victims were critically injured, including a 4-year-old boy, in the blaze on Watson Avenue in the Soundview section.The FDNY responded just before 11 a.m. to the fire on the fourth floor the seven-story building.It took about a half hour to get the flames under control, and firefighters made several rescues."There was heavy smoke and fire coming out several windows, with several occupants calling for help from the inside," an FDNY spokesperson said. "Members made a push and removed people from both the exterior and the interior, with both the tower ladder and through the inside, removed several occupants from the fire apartment and the adjoining apartments. They were removed and handed off to EMS for treatmentFour children were injured, including the 4-year-old. Also in critical condition are a 42-year-old man and two women, ages 41 and 33.Two 2-year-old girls, a 6-year-old girl, a 22-year-old woman and a 61-year-old women are all in stable condition.Two firefighters suffered minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials say it may have been electrical.----------