#BREAKING: 12 year old boy shot in leg in #EastHarlem; ran two blocks for help in a bodega. @NYPDDetectives on scene; no suspect or motive yet. #ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/8HnH89nFrp — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) December 24, 2018

A 12-year-old boy is recovering in serious condition after being shot in the leg in Manhattan late Sunday.Police say the boy, identified as Jaffari Hopwah, was an innocent bystander when he was shot at East 115th and Third Avenue in East Harlem just before 9 p.m.His parents tell Eyewitness News that he was with friends at McDonald's when they saw a group of kids running, and then, gunshots rang out.The victim first attempted to run home, but when he couldn't make it, he ran into a bodega pleading for help."They grabbed the phone and called 911, and one of the other guys, he went outside and he was looking for policemen," bodega owner Jorge Melo said. "He found two police somewhere. They came together, and the police helped the little kid. She said thanks for the help, and that she's sorry he came to the store running because he didn't know what to do."The bodega workers and police officers fashioned a tourniquet for the boy's leg. He underwent surgery overnight, with doctors saying the bullet just missed the major artery in his leg.He is expected to survive.His mother stopped by the bodega to thank the workers for helping her son.The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.Police are still searching for a suspect.----------